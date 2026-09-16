Consumer Groups Urge States To Probe Zillow, Housing Market
By Nate Beck ( September 16, 2026, 5:39 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen consumer advocacy groups urged state authorities Wednesday to work together to probe Zillow and Redfin's compliance with an August deal to end a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit, along with investigating other practices blamed for driving up housing costs such as private "pocket" listings by broker Compass Inc....
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