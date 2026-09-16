9th Circ. Backs OpenAI, Microsoft Win Over Source Code Suit
By Elliot Weld ( September 16, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a case brought by a group of anonymous programmers who accused OpenAI and Microsoft of taking source code from public repositories on GitHub, ruling that the programmers had not sufficiently put the court on notice that they wished to pursue a theory related to artificial intelligence inputs....
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