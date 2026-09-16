WSU Says It Had No Duty To Stop Idaho Murders

By Ben Adlin ( September 16, 2026, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Washington State University urged a federal judge Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit from families of four University of Idaho students killed by a WSU teaching assistant, arguing that the university had no obligation to stop Bryan Kohberger from committing the murders while he was off duty and across state lines....
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