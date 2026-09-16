9th Circ. Revives Bad Faith Claim In Title Insurance Row

By Danielle Ferguson ( September 16, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday partially reinstated Washington state property owners' suit accusing an insurer of bad faith by refusing to defend them and representing their opposing neighbors in an easement dispute, saying the lower court improperly relied on a case that didn't address bad faith....
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