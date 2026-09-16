Kroger Faces Skepticism In Bid To Slash Wash. AG's Fee Win
By Rachel Riley ( September 16, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Washington appellate judge expressed skepticism Wednesday at Kroger's bid to dismiss or reduce the state's $28.4 million fee award for successfully challenging the proposed merger with Albertsons, saying Kroger doesn't know how the Washington State Attorney General's Office split work with the lead law firm that handled the bench trial....
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