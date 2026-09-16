FIU Students Say Administrators Knew About Protest Rights

By Carolina Bolado ( September 16, 2026, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Florida International University administrators aren't immune from claims they violated student's speech rights by disciplining them for protesting against federal immigration enforcement tactics because they were well aware of U.S. Supreme Court precedent protecting students' speech rights, the students said Tuesday....
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