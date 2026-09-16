FCC Members See Progress On Opening Gov't Spectrum
By Christopher Cole ( September 16, 2026, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission leaders on Wednesday touted progress toward the government's goal of transitioning unused federally held airwaves to the private sector to spur wireless industry growth....
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