'Shrinking' Crew Member Says Exec Producer Groped Her

By Craig Clough ( September 16, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A former crew member on the Apple TV+ show "Shrinking" has sued Warner Bros. Television and one of the series' executive producers in California state court, alleging she was wrongfully terminated after raising complaints about alleged wage theft and sexual misconduct....
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