Texas Supreme Court Weighs Bankruptcy Exemption For LLC

By Spencer Brewer ( September 16, 2026, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Texas Supreme Court justices pushed a man who declared bankruptcy to spell out why his share in a limited liability company should get exempt status, asking Wednesday if any states have ruled that interest in an LLC is exempt property during bankruptcy....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.