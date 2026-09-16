New Balance Sues Decathlon Over Kiprun Sneakers 'K' Design

By Theresa Schliep ( September 16, 2026, 9:44 PM EDT) -- New Balance hit Decathlon America LLC with a trademark infringement lawsuit over a new line of Kiprun running shoes, with the Boston-based company telling a Massachusetts federal court that the Kiprun design is "virtually identical" to the famous "N" New Balance logo....
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