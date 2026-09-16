OE Fed Credit Union's $2.3M 'Boilerplate' Breach Deal Denied
By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 16, 2026, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday withheld preliminary approval for a $2.3 million settlement over a cyberattack on OE Federal Credit Union, blasting the filing for its "boilerplate language" and "generic statements" and saying it lacked information to determine whether it's a good deal for the consumer class members....
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