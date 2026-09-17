Industry Groups, IP Attys Back High Court PTAB Denials Case

By Theresa Schliep ( September 17, 2026, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The bar association for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, a group of intellectual property law attorneys and others have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to scrutinize the discretionary denial policies of current U.S. Patent and Trademark Office leadership....
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