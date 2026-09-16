1st Circ. Won't Upend City's Win In Firefighters' Bias Dispute

By Patrick Hoff ( September 16, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday upheld a jury's verdict in favor of Springfield, Massachusetts, in a suit brought by two Black firefighters who claimed the city stymied advancement opportunities because of their bias complaints, saying it found no issue with the way the lower court handled the trial....
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