Tech Co. Settles Suit Over Flawed NC Digital Court System

By Andrea Keckley ( September 17, 2026, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A putative class of individuals who alleged they were wrongfully arrested or detained due to glitches in North Carolina's electronic court system has settled its federal lawsuit against Tyler Technologies, the software developer behind the new digital court system, according to a notice filed Wednesday....
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