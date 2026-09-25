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Hugging Face Attack Is A Warning To The Securities Markets

By Joseph A. Hall ( September 25, 2026, 10:06 AM EDT) -- The securities laws often assume something agentic artificial intelligence may make hard to find: an identifiable human who made a decision, formed an intent and stayed in control of the resulting conduct. Earlier this summer, I made this argument prospectively in a series of articles, assuming that a system that develops a manipulative strategy no human designed, or systems that coordinate without any agreement among their deployers, were hypotheticals....

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