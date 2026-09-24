Tracking Texas: When A Promissory Note Is Not A Security
By William Stark and Jeremy Wallace ( September 24, 2026, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Since it opened its courthouse doors in September 2024 and companies have begun reincorporating in the Lone Star State, the Texas Business Court has quickly risen in stature. This monthly column delves deep into the growing body of securities case law to catch you up on the most important corporate cases you may have missed....
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