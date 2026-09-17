Texas Judge Won't Block Voting Rule For Rick Perry's AI Co.

By Katryna Perera ( September 17, 2026, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas business court judge has denied billionaire businessman Toby Neugebauer's bid to block a corporate governance measure at the artificial intelligence infrastructure company co-founded by former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, finding, among other things, Neugebauer has not shown he would suffer an injury absent relief....
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