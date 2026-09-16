Birkenstock Rival Can't Stomp Out Shoe IP Suit Before Trial

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 16, 2026, 11:31 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge refused Wednesday to grant White Mountain a partial win on Birkenstock's infringement claims in a fight over shoe designs, finding that there are too many factual disputes to determine on summary judgment whether Birkenstock waited too long to sue, so the case must be tried....
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