OpenAI Users Say 'Strangers' Review Millions Of Private Chats

By Hailey Konnath ( September 16, 2026, 11:55 PM EDT) -- A pair of ChatGPT users filed a proposed class action against OpenAI on Wednesday, alleging that OpenAI misled them about how private their conversations with the chatbot really are because millions of conversations are reviewed by "strangers" at third-party companies without user consent....
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