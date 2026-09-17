Alteryx Stockholders' 'Cleansing' Vote Dooms $4.4B Sale Suit
By Jarek Rutz ( September 17, 2026, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has dismissed a stockholder suit challenging the $4.4 billion sale of analytics software company Alteryx Inc. to private equity firms Insight Venture Management LLC and Clearlake Capital Group LP, finding that an overwhelming stockholder vote approving the deal wiped out the investors' fiduciary duty claims....
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