10th Circ. Debates Bid To Revive Colo. Atty Fee Law Challenge
By Rachel Konieczny ( September 17, 2026, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Colorado residents and community watch groups urged the Tenth Circuit on Thursday to revive their constitutional challenge against a Colorado law that mandates attorney fee awards to local governments in certain land use disputes, fielding court questions on the case's reviewability and whether sovereign immunity applies....
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