Republicans Move Trump's CFPB Pick Ahead To Full Senate
By Jon Hill ( September 17, 2026, 11:40 AM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's latest pick to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau moved closer to confirmation Thursday as Republican lawmakers voted to advance his nomination to the U.S. Senate floor....
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