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Bulgarian, Egyptian and Vietnamese Rebar Hit With US Duties

By Jack McLoone ( September 17, 2026, 12:10 PM EDT) -- Steel reinforcing bar arriving into the U.S. from Bulgaria, Egypt and Vietnam will be subject to antidumping duties, while the Egyptian and Vietnamese rebar will also be hit with countervailing duties, the U.S. Department of Commerce said Thursday....

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