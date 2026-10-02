5 Supreme Court Cases To Watch This Fall

By Katie Buehler ( October 2, 2026, 12:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will convene Monday to begin its 2026 October Term, which includes several cases that could determine the future of climate change tort litigation, expand religious freedoms and parental rights, and grant states authority to require proof of citizenship when individuals register for presidential elections using state forms. ...
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