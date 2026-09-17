Canada Commits To Trade Initiatives With EU, Southeast Asia
By Dylan Moroses ( September 17, 2026, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday committed to work with European Union officials to enhance the trading relationship between the bloc and Canada as the country's top trade official is scheduled to visit major partners in Asia in the coming days to advance negotiations on trade agreements....
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