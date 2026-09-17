TV Azteca Files Ch. 15 Seeking Recognition Of Mexican Reorg

By Alex Wittenberg ( September 17, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Spanish language television company TV Azteca has filed for Chapter 15 relief in New York bankruptcy court, seeking U.S. recognition of its Mexican restructuring and an order protecting it from litigation in New York that it says threatens its creditors....
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