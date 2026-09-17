Ex-Conn. Utility Regulator Defends Appeal Of FOIA Fine

By Brian Steele ( September 17, 2026, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Former Connecticut utility regulator Marissa P. Gillett has asked a state court not to toss her appeal of a $2,500 fine imposed on her by the Freedom of Information Commission for failure to comply with a records request from Eversource Energy, disagreeing with the commission that her case is now moot because the agency paid the fine and underwent FOIA training....
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