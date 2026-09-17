Feds Resist Release Guarantee For Unlawfully Deported Man

By Elaine Briseño ( September 17, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Immigration officials and attorneys for asylum seekers disagreed on the conditions required for the return from El Salvador of an unlawfully deported man, with the government refusing to guarantee the man will not be held in detention upon his return....
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