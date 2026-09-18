Mall, Gift Card Cos. Can Get Fees In Payment IP Suit

By Adam Lidgett ( September 18, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Shopping mall owner Simon Property Group and gift card company Blackhawk Network are entitled to fees from a patent-holding company after that company pursued an unreasonable infringement case over a card payment patent, a Texas federal magistrate judge has found....
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