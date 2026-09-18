Clinic Owner Sentenced In Native American Medicaid Scheme
By Joyce Hanson ( September 18, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A woman who ran an addiction therapy clinic that fraudulently billed the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System more than $69 million has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the scheme that deliberately sought to treat Native American patients whose Medicaid coverage carried higher reimbursement rates....
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