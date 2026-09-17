Exonerated NJ Power Broker Sues Philly Inquirer For $100M
By George Woolston ( September 17, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- New Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III alleged in a $100 million defamation suit filed Thursday in Pennsylvania state court that the Garden State's failed racketeering case against him was built upon fabricated claims and notes that an editor at the Philadelphia Inquirer funneled to prosecutors....
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