Trump Bars Canadian Goods From US Gov't Procurement
By Rae Ann Varona ( September 17, 2026, 10:54 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has signed a presidential memorandum directing agencies to identify and "take steps" to remove Canadian goods from U.S. government procurement as a response to Canadian measures limiting U.S. companies' access to the northern neighbor's government procurement markets....
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