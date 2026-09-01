Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Bars Canadian Goods From US Gov't Procurement

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 17, 2026, 10:54 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has signed a presidential memorandum directing agencies to identify and "take steps" to remove Canadian goods from U.S. government procurement as a response to Canadian measures limiting U.S. companies' access to the northern neighbor's government procurement markets....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies