Hearing Aid Co., Execs Owe $105K In Wage Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( September 17, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge awarded four former workers for a hearing aid company $105,000 in unpaid wages and other damages after finding the company and two executives liable for failing to pay them for weeks of work....
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