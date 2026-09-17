Rail Giants Point To Shipper Support For $85B Merger
By David Aaro ( September 17, 2026, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Droves of companies that rely on freight in their daily business have recently thrown their support behind Union Pacific Corp.'s planned $85 billion merger with Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern Corp. in filings with a federal board being asked to approve the tie-up....
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