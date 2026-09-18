Texas Court Tosses Rape Convictions Over Withheld Evidence

By Parker Quinlan ( September 18, 2026, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The highest criminal court in Texas has issued a divided ruling vacating the rape convictions of three men, finding the men are entitled to retrial after prosecutors allowed false testimony from the accuser, the primary witness against them, to be presented at trial....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.