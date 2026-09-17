Judge Nixes DEI Conditions For Federal Education Funds

By Carolyn Muyskens ( September 17, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge Thursday found the U.S. Office of Management and Budget cannot stipulate education research funding on rooting out diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, but declined to force the government to spend certain education funds before they expire this month....
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