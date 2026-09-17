'Fart Proof' Underwear Reeks Of TM Infringement, Suit Says

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 17, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The maker of Little Trees car air fresheners has hauled underwear company Shinesty Inc. into New York federal court, accusing it of infringing the fresheners' iconic evergreen tree design by using "confusingly similar" tree designs on "fart proof" underwear....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.