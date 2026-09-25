Middle East Investment Boom Lures Disputes Firms To Region

By Caroline Simson ( September 25, 2026, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A flood of capital into the Middle East and an evolution of local arbitral institutions has helped fuel the ascent of the region as a disputes hub, prompting law firms to open new offices and expand existing ones as they seek to capitalize on this localized economic boom. ...
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