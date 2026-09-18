SEIU Seeks Early Win In Immigrant Worker Access Dispute

By Katherine Smith ( September 18, 2026, 2:46 PM EDT) -- The Service Employees International Union and four Boston airport workers have asked a Massachusetts federal court to bar the Trump administration from revoking security clearances that allowed immigrants to work in airport terminals, claiming the policy change was arbitrary and capricious....
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