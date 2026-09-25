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Expert Analysis

How To Improve Hiring Transparency Amid Ghost Job Scrutiny

By Jessica Mason and Angelique Howard ( September 25, 2026, 10:32 AM EDT) -- Imagine a job seeker who has spent weeks tailoring applications, paying for a premium subscription on a major hiring platform and refreshing listings every morning, only to discover that many of the positions were never real. The listings were ghost jobs — postings for roles that do not exist or are not actively being filled. It sounds like a bad dream, but the problem is well documented....

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