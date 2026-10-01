11th Circ. Told Maduro Owes $217M, Not Venezuelan Oil Co.

By David Minsky ( October 1, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Venezuela's state oil company told the Eleventh Circuit that it shouldn't be forced to pay a $217 million judgment owed to the family of a political opposition leader who was tortured and killed by his government, arguing Thursday that it was never an agent of former dictator Nicolás Maduro. ...
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