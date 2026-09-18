Fontainebleau Wins Case-Ending Sanctions In Rabbi Fight

By Carolina Bolado ( September 18, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday issued case-ending sanctions against a rabbi for violating a gag order in the Fontainebleau Miami Beach's defamation suit against him, ruling that severe sanctions were necessary after repeated violations of the order....
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