Dems Seek Probe Of Suspect Comments On DOL Proposal

By Patrick Hoff ( September 18, 2026, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A trio of Democratic lawmakers urged the federal government to open a probe into reports that a U.S. Department of Labor proposal to expand retirement plans' access to alternative investments was flooded with fake comments, asserting the allegations raise questions about whether the public comment process has been corrupted....
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