Taxation With Representation: Davis Polk, Latham, Sullivan

By Zak Kostro ( September 18, 2026, 2:33 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, a group backed by Michael Dell's family office and Sequence Holdings acquires a majority interest in The Baldwin Group, May Mobility merges with a blank check company, and Infineon Technologies sells its memory chip business to Winbond Electronics....
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