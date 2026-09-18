Disney, Cameron Beat Actress' 'Avatar' Likeness Suit, For Now

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 18, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday dismissed indigenous actress Q'orianka Kilcher's lawsuit accusing Disney and director James Cameron of using her face to craft the main character in the science fiction film "Avatar," but gave the actress a chance to amend her suit....
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