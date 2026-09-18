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NC Judge Exempts Data Center Developer From One-Year Ban

By Nate Beck ( September 18, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A state judge rejected a one-year moratorium on new data center projects that officials in Chatham County, North Carolina, enacted in February after a developer pitched a 750-megawatt project serving cryptocurrency mining operations, spending $11 million on the plan....

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