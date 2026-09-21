Feds Want Calif. Tribe's Wild Horse Consultation Claims Nixed

By Crystal Owens ( September 21, 2026, 2:22 PM EDT) -- The government is asking a federal court to toss claims of executive order violations in a California tribe's lawsuit over the removal of wild horses from a 200,000-acre protected habitat, arguing the complaint failed to identify a treaty, statute or regulation establishing a specific trust duty....
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