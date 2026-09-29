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Expert Analysis

Florida Condo Ruling Offers Tips For Contractor Lien Disputes

By Ryan Owen and Allison Zunica ( September 29, 2026, 4:37 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 7, in Stein v. Reynolds Ventures Inc., Florida's Second District Court of Appeal confirmed the rights of individual condominium unit owners to challenge mechanic's liens. The court also stripped the lien of a contractor who failed to follow the strict procedural requirements governing lien enforcement....

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