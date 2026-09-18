Texas Pregnancy Center Shutters To End Birth Tourism Suit
By Gianna Ferrarin ( September 18, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based pregnancy center on Friday agreed to shut down to resolve allegations by state Attorney General Ken Paxton that it helped Chinese nationals give birth in the U.S. while on tourist visas so their children could obtain birthright citizenship....
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