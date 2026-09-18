Asbestos Claimants Ask Justices To Take On 'Texas Two-Step'
By Alex Wittenberg ( September 18, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Claimants alleging they developed mesothelioma after working with asbestos-infused products made by CertainTeed have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether financially healthy corporations can use a "Texas two-step" bankruptcy filing to spin off their tort liabilities, asking the justices to review a Fourth Circuit ruling against them....
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